Teyana Taylor recreates ‘Waiting to Exhale’ burning car scene for ‘SNL’ promo

todayJanuary 21, 2026

Teyana Taylor at Disney Advertising Upfront. (Disney/Jose Alvarado)

Teyana Taylor is giving fans a glimpse of what’s to come when she hosts the Jan. 23 episode of Saturday Night Live. She flexes her acting chops in a promo clip released on social media Wednesday.

In the teaser, Teyana listens as cast member Ashley Padilla vents about Andrew Dismukes eating her eggplant parmesan. After hearing the news, she suggests Ashley seek vengeance and transforms into a look akin to Angela Bassett‘s Bernadine in the popular Waiting to Exhale burning car scene.

In the film, Bassett’s character, filled with emotion after her husband leaves her for a younger white secretary, goes into his closet and collects his expensive clothes. She uses a wagon to bring them out to his BMW, pours gasoline on top and lights it all on fire. Teyana channels this energy in the SNL clip as she helps Ashley gather Andrew’s belongings into a wagon before setting it ablaze.

“Why? Was this about the parm?” Andrew asks when he sees his things burning. Reciting the lines from Waiting to Exhale, Teyana responds, “Get yo s***! Get yo s***! And GET OUT!”

Rock band Geese will make their SNL debut as musical guest Saturday. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

