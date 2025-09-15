AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Thank you for being a fiancé: Reba McEntire & Rex Linn reveal engagement at Emmys

todaySeptember 15, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Rex Linn & Reba McEntire (Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Content Services)

Reba McEntire and her Happy’s Place co-star Rex Linn are engaged.

Reba and Rex, who have been together for five years, made the big reveal during an interview with E! News prior to Reba’s Golden Girls tribute at the Emmys.

The two first met thanks to Kenny Rogers, working together on 1991’s The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw. They started dating in 2020 after reconnecting when they both guested on CBS’ Young Sheldon.

This will be Rex’s first marriage and Reba’s third, having previously been married to Charlie Battles and Narvel Blackstock.

You can check out Reba’s performance of “Thank You for Being a Friend” with Little Big Town‘s Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman on YouTube now. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%