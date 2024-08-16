AD
“That would be sick”: Channing Tatum responds to TikToker’s wish he repped the US in Olympics breakdancing

todayAugust 16, 2024

Disney/Randy Holmes

Channing Tatum has shown off his dance moves throughout his career, from the Step Up movies to of course the Magic Mike trilogy, and even briefly in the hit Free Guy.

So, one TikTok user wistfully posed the thirsty question: Why didn’t we get to watch him represent the USA in Olympics breakdancing?

Entertainment Weekly relayed the viral question to the former stripper, drawing an extended laugh during an interview for his latest movie, Blink Twice

His co-star Naomi Ackie was also there, and she definitely saw the potential of Tatum gyrating for the gold. “OHH!” she exclaimed. “That’s a good point!”

Tatum allowed, “That would be sick,” adding the caveat, “I’m not very good at breakdancing.” 

He called the TikToker’s faith in him “very sweet,” adding that if he ever were to be asked to serve his country at the Olympics, “I would just do a lot of stripper moves.”

Hey, Chan – can’t be any worse than Australia’s Raygun, and would arguably be easier on the eyes.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

