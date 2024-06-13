AD
The Alan Parsons Project reissuing 1978’s ‘Pyramid’

todayJune 13, 2024

Arista Records

The Alan Parsons Project is revisiting their 1978 album, Pyramid. 

The band announced that the record will be reissued in a variety of formats, including a super deluxe edition that comes with four CDs, and a Blu-ray with the first ever Dolby Atmos mix of one of the band’s albums.

The super deluxe edition will also include 67 bonus tracks, 54 of which haven’t been released before, as well as a half-speed remastered double LP, a 60-page hardcover book and a whole lot more. 

There will also be a remastered CD featuring four bonus tracks, as well as a clear vinyl and a limited edition 180-gram gold nugget vinyl.

All formats will be released Aug. 23 and are available for preorder now. The first 500 people to preorder the super deluxe edition through the band’s store will receive a print signed by Parsons.

Released in May 1978, Pyramid was the third studio album from The Alan Parsons Project. It was a concept album set around the Pyramids of Giza.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

