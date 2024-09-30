The Alarm’s Mike Peters says cancer is in remission, is awaiting stem cell transplant

Courtesy of Reybee

The Alarm’s Mike Peters has shared the good news that he is in complete remission following his latest battle with cancer.

Peters was first diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia in 2005; in April he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of blood cancer known as Richter’s syndrome.

But now he says that after completing a blood cancer clinical trial and chemotherapy at The Christie Hospital in Manchester he is in remission.

“This means that I am also now in position to have a Stem Cell Transplant from an unrelated matched donor,” he shares, calling it “momentous news” since back in April he was told that without treatment he had a life expectancy of between two and 12 months.

“The ordeal is not over yet however, in fact the toughest challenge of the Stem Cell Transplant can only be faced once the search for the matching blood stem cell donor is complete,” Peters writes. He also urged folks to register themselves in order to save a life.

Peters thanked the staff at The Christie Hospital who treated him, as well as his wife, Jules, and two sons, Dylan and Evan. He also thanked his fans, noting, “I will be forever grateful to them for sharing in the concert experiences over these challenging last few months.”