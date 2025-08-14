AD
Entertainment News

‘The Amazing Race’ season 38 cast includes 14 former ‘Big Brother’ players

todayAugust 14, 2025

The entire cast of ‘The Amazing Race’ season 38. (Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Big Brother is taking over The Amazing Race.

CBS has announced the cast of season 38 of The Amazing Race, and every single one of the pairs includes at least one former Big Brother player.

Fourteen former Big Brother houseguests, including winners Taylor HaleChelsie Baham and Jag Bains, are competing on the season that is described to be a European adventure.

The rest of the former Big Brother contestants competing on the season are Angela MurrayKat DunnJoseph AbdinHannah ChaddahEnzo PalumboIzzy GleicherNatalie NegrottiTucker Des LauriersRubina BernabeKyland Young and Matt Turner.

Phil Keoghan returns to host the upcoming season of The Amazing Race, which kicks off in Amsterdam. They’ll also travel to Prague, Budapest and Romania.

In true Big Brother fashion, this season will include brand-new unexpected twists that contestants will have to face right away.

“For the first time in The Amazing Race history, teams face their first challenge before even lining up on the starting line – the first team to complete the task receives an express pass and the last team to complete the task faces the consequences of a Hazard,” according to a press release.

Season 38 of The Amazing Race premieres on a special night — Thursday, Sept. 25 — before continuing with weekly, regular episodes on Wednesdays starting on Oct. 1.

