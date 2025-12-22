AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

The arresting Christmas list of Russell Dickerson’s 5-year-old son

todayDecember 22, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Kailey & Russell Dickerson (Disney/Michael Le Brecht)

If you keep up with Russell Dickerson on his socials, you probably know that his older son, Remington Dickerson, is obsessed with police officers. 

The “Happen to Me” hitmaker says that extends to his 5-year-old’s Christmas list. 

“Remy wants police any/everything,” Russell tells ABC Audio. “So we just had a police birthday for him in September. He got his little battery[-powered] police car. Fans are starting to bring like police gear for him, which is hilarious. A fan brought like her dad’s actual badge. It was amazing. So all police stuff.”

“Rad could, he could care less,” Russell says of his younger son, Radford Dickerson. “Whatever Remy does, it’s just like, if he’s playing with Remy, he’s fine. They’re adorable.” 

Radford turned 2 in October. 

Russell should be able to squeeze in plenty of quality family time with his boys and wife Kailey Dickerson over the holidays, as he doesn’t head back out on tour until Feb. 12, when he plays the San Antonio Rodeo. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%