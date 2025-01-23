‘The Bachelor”s Grant Ellis teases the ‘love story’ fans will see on his season

AD

Grant Ellis is sharing what fans can expect from his upcoming season of The Bachelor.

The new bachelor, who is a day trader and former pro basketball player from New Jersey, sat down with Good Morning America to give a small preview of his season, which premieres Jan. 27.

“It’s a little hard and everybody’s kind of in your business but it’s for love so I think that’s the right approach to take,” he said in the interview, which took place following the finale of The Golden Bachelorette in November.

Ellis said that fans will see the women on his season “giving their everything.” He also expressed that he pushed the women to “open up emotionally” and said that opening up was “key.”

“A lot of people bury their feelings and they don’t know how to express them,” he added. “That’s something I really wanted to focus on for my season.”

Additionally, Ellis said fans will “see a love story.”

“That’s something that I really, really want to show,” he said. “I feel like it’s important because that’s what the world is run off of, is love.”

Ellis was announced as the next “Bachelor” in August. Fans were first introduced to Ellis on Jenn Tran‘s season of The Bachelorette; Tran said goodbye to him during week six of season 21.

Leading up to his season, Ellis said he sought advice from previous “Bachelor” Joey Graziadei, who found love on season 28 with Kelsey Anderson.

“He’s a great guy,” Ellis said of Graziadei. “Everybody previous, they have a lot of advice, which is good because you can’t attest to being in this role unless you’ve been in it. So I think that it’s big for me to hear from Joey.”

Leading up to the premiere of his new season, Ellis shared the best relationship advice he’s received.

“For me, it’s don’t go to sleep angry,” he said. “I know that’s super cliché, but you fight and then you go to sleep, it rolls over to the next day. So try to solve your issues before you go to sleep.”

He also added that a willingness to compromise is a huge nonnegotiable for him in a relationship.

“We have to be able to compromise,” he said. “Compromising is something that’s big because I’m not always gonna be right. She’s not always gonna be right. So it’s something that we have to be able to compromise on.”

Ellis’ journey to finding love on The Bachelor will begin on Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.