AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

The Band Perry comes back to country music

todayJune 6, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Mindy Small/Getty Images

The Band Perry is back in the studio and ready to return to country music. 

Original members Reid Perry and Kimberly Perry are back, with Kimberly’s husband, Johnny Costello, replacing sibling Neil Perry

“After stepping away to take a break and evolve, we’re feeling more grounded, more fired-up, and more connected to our roots than ever,” the trio says in a news release. “Country music has always been home for us — and we feel so grateful to still have a seat at the table.”

“We’re bringing everything we’ve lived, everything we’ve learned, and a whole new energy into this next season,” they add. “We can’t wait to share what’s coming.”

The band’s return includes a surprise Friday evening appearance on CMA Fest’s Hard Rock Stage.

It’s been almost 15 years since the release of The Band Perry’s nine-times Platinum 2011 CMA song and single of the year “If I Die Young.” In early 2017, they announced their intention to pursue a pop career.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%