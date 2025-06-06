The Band Perry comes back to country music

Mindy Small/Getty Images

The Band Perry is back in the studio and ready to return to country music.

Original members Reid Perry and Kimberly Perry are back, with Kimberly’s husband, Johnny Costello, replacing sibling Neil Perry.

“After stepping away to take a break and evolve, we’re feeling more grounded, more fired-up, and more connected to our roots than ever,” the trio says in a news release. “Country music has always been home for us — and we feel so grateful to still have a seat at the table.”

“We’re bringing everything we’ve lived, everything we’ve learned, and a whole new energy into this next season,” they add. “We can’t wait to share what’s coming.”

The band’s return includes a surprise Friday evening appearance on CMA Fest’s Hard Rock Stage.

It’s been almost 15 years since the release of The Band Perry’s nine-times Platinum 2011 CMA song and single of the year “If I Die Young.” In early 2017, they announced their intention to pursue a pop career.