AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

The Band Perry gets ‘Psychological’ with new music

todayFebruary 13, 2026

Background
share close
AD
The Band Perry’s Psycho Rodeo Tour (Courtesy The Band Perry)

The first new music from The Band Perry in nine years is here, with the arrival of their new radio single, “Psychological.”

It’s also their first release since returning to country music as a duo that now consists of Kimberly Perry and her husband, Johnny Costello.

“Stepping back into The Band Perry with Johnny by my side feels like coming home and starting a brand new adventure all at once,” she says. “We wanted our first song of Season 2 of The Band Perry to be the perfect blend of nostalgia – everything our fans know and love TBP to be – and authentically reflective of where we are here in 2026. It’s loud, it’s passionate, it’s devoted, it’s delusional. It is quintessentially ‘us.’”

The Band Perry’s currently on their Psycho Rodeo Tour, with three stops in Colorado beginning Friday.

On Tuesday, they’re set to debut “Psychological” on Live with Kelly & Mark.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%