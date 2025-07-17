AD
Buck Country Music News

The Band Perry’s back with Big Machine

todayJuly 17, 2025

Eden Gerlock For Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment

Back in June, The Band Perry announced their official return to country music. Now they’ve revealed they’re back with the label that made them stars: Big Machine.

“Coming back home to our Big Machine / Nashville Harbor family feels like a beautiful full-circle moment for us,” Kimberly Perry says. “To bring the foundation of everything we’ve built together into a new season of creativity means the world.”

“This reunion feels like a second chance, a deeper chapter, and we’re just so grateful to be writing it with the family who believed in us first,” she adds.

This time, the trio consists of Kimberly, her husband, Johnny Costello, and her brother Reid Perry. During their previous time with Big Machine, The Band Perry created monster hits like “If I Die Young,” “Better Dig Two” and “DONE.”

They’re set to play the special Opry 100 show Thursday night at the Ryman in Nashville.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

