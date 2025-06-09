The Barbaras are turning out for Old Dominion’s How Good Is That Tour

Sony Music Nashville

Old Dominion fans brought bouquets in honor of the new track “Water My Flowers” and dressed like the woman on the cover of their upcoming album, Barbara, for the first weekend of the band’s How Good Is That World Tour.

“The Odies not only know how to have a good time, they inspire us to come up with new ways to make them smile,” Matthew Ramsey says. “Having seen more than a few Barbaras each night, they’re clearly up for the task.”

The band’s also bringing along the couch from the cover of their self-titled 2019 album to raise money for a good cause.

“There’s the moment in the show where we bring a fan up on stage to sit side stage and watch a few songs,” Matthew explains. “That couch is now raising money for Save The Music, an organization that helps fund getting instruments and music teachers into our nation’s schools. To me, it’s win-win-win, because anything that gets young people playing takes all of us back to being kids who were so obsessed with music.”

The How Good Is That World Tour continues June 12 in Gautier, Mississippi, with Barbara set to arrive Aug. 22.