The Beach Boys’ Al Jardine drops new EP, ‘Islands In The Sun’

The Beach Boys’ Al Jardine is back with new music.

The 82-year-old musician just surprised fans by dropping a four-song EP, Islands In The Sun, which he recorded at his home studio in California.

The lead single is the title track, described as a “friendly nod” to The Beach Boys’ #1 hit “Kokomo.” It features vocals from Jardine, as well as his son Matt Jardine, Beach Boys’ Bruce Johnston joining for guest vocals and a children’s choir made up of kids from three local elementary schools.

The EP also includes a guest appearance by Neil Young on the track “My Plane Leaves Tomorrow (Au Revior),” a song that was recorded during sessions for Jardine’s 2010 solo debut, A Postcard From California. The song also features the military bugle call “Taps,” performed by Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea.

Other songs on the EP include “Highway 101 (Rosarita Beach Café),” a song inspired by the Jerry Leiber/Mike Stoller classic, “Smokey Joe’s Café” and an updated version of “Crumple Car,” which originally appeared in the 1978 surf movie Big Wednesday.

Islands In The Sun is now available.

Next up for Jardine, he’ll hit the road with Beach Boy Brian Wilson’s longtime touring band, dubbed The Pet Sounds Band. The tour kicks off July 4 in Prior Lake, Minnesota. A complete list of dates can be found at AlJardine.com.