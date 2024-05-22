AD
The Beach Boys attend Hollywood premiere of Disney+ documentary

todayMay 22, 2024

Courtesy of Disney+

The Beach Boys members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks and Bruce Johnston were in attendance Tuesday for the world premiere of their new Disney+ documentary, The Beach Boys in Hollywood.

The event was part of The Beach Boys: IMAX Live Experience, which livestreamed the film plus a Q&A to 12 IMAX theaters nationwide.

The event was the first public appearance by Wilson since he was put under a conservatorship due to his declining mental health; his daughters Carnie and Wendy Wilson of Wilson Phillips talked to Entertainment Tonight about how their father is doing.

“He is doing great! He is doing great. Every day he is in physical therapy. I’m cooking for him, he’s spending a lot of time with his children now, his family,” Carnie shared. “I’m so happy he’s here tonight.”

“I think he’s doing really good under the circumstances that he’s going through right now,” Wendy adds. “But, you know, he’s a survivor. That’s my dad. He’s very tough, a very strong person.”

The Beach Boys, directed by Frank Marshall and Thom Zimny, takes fans back to the beginning of the California band and includes never-before-seen footage, as well as all-new interviews from current and former band members and fellow musicians like Lindsey BuckinghamDon WasJanelle Monáe and Ryan Tedder.

The Beach Boys debuts May 24 on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

