AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

The Beach Boys, John Lennon, Elton John & more featured in new Christmas singles box set

todaySeptember 17, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Christmas Holiday Singles Box/(UMe)

Holiday classics from The Beach BoysElton JohnJohn Lennon and Paul McCartney will be featured in a new Christmas-themed box set.

The Christmas Holiday Singles Box will include 14 7-inch colored vinyl singles, featuring 28 songs. Each single features a holiday classic on the A-side, paired with another festive tune from the same artist on the B-side.

Holiday staples featured in the set include The Beach Boys’ “Little Saint Nick”/“Old Lang Syne”; Elton’s “Step Into Christmas”/“Ho Ho Ho (Who’d Be a Turkey at Christmas)”; Lennon, Yoko Ono and The Plastic Ono Band’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)”/“Listen the Snow Is Falling”; and McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime”/“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reggae.”

The set also includes Christmas classics from Brenda LeeThe Jackson 5Nat King ColeDean Martin, Bobby HelmsBing Crosby and more.

The Christmas Holiday Singles Box, dropping Oct. 31, will be housed in a red and white candy cane-inspired carrying case. It is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%