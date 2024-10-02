AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

The Beach Boys joined by special guest Dexter Holland of The Offspring at Oceans Calling

todayOctober 2, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

The Beach Boys brought out a special guest during their set at Maryland’s 2024 Oceans Calling festival, The Offspring frontman Dexter Holland.

Holland joined the Mike Love-led band for a rendition of the Beach Boys classic “Wouldn’t It Be Nice.” You can watch footage of the onstage collaboration now via The Beach Boys’ Instagram.

The Beach Boys join the growing list of The Offspring’s live collaborators — over the past year, they’ve performed with Queen‘s Brian MayEd Sheeran and Yungblud.

The Beach Boys have plenty more dates on the books for both 2024 and 2025. Their next show is happening Oct. 11 in Biloxi, Mississippi. A complete list of dates can be found at thebeachboys.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%