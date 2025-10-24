The Beatles drop previously unreleased recording of ‘I’ve Just Seen A Face’

The Beatles ‘Anthology Collection’ cover/(Capitol Records)

The Beatles have shared another bonus track from their upcoming Anthology reissue.

The latest is a previously unreleased session recording of “I’ve Just Seen A Face,” recorded June 14, 1965, at Abbey Road Studios.

“I’ve Just Seen A Face (Take 3)” is now available via digital outlets.

The song is one of 13 previously unreleased recordings that will appear on Anthology 4, the new compilation that’s part of the upcoming Anthology Collection box set, dropping Nov. 21. The set, featuring the original three Anthology albums, plus the new fourth installment, will be released digitally and as a 12-LP or eight-CD collection.

Anthology 4 will also be released on its own, as a three-LP or two-CD set, featuring 36 tracks, including the 13 previously unreleased bonus tracks.

All formats are available for preorder now.