The Beatles earn Brit Awards nomination for ‘Now and Then’

Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/Ume

Nominees for the 2025 Brit Awards were announced Thursday, with The Beatles recognized for their 2023 single “Now and Then.”

The track, which was billed as the final Beatles song, has been short-listed for song of the year, along with tunes by Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Charli XCX with Billie Eilish and others.

The nomination comes nearly 50 years after The Beatles last earned a Brit Award nomination, which happened at the inaugural awards in 1977.

And this isn’t the first big nomination The Beatles have received for “Now and Then.” The track is also nominated for record of the year at the Grammy Awards, where it’s up against songs by Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Eilish, Chappell Roan and rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Released in November 2023, “Now and Then” features vocals John Lennon recorded on a demo in the late ’70s, along with new contributions from Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, and guitar parts George Harrison recorded in the ’90s during the sessions for their Anthology series.

The BRIT Awards will be handed out in London on March 1, live from the O2 Arena.