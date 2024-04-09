‘The Beatles LOVE’ Cirque du Soleil show to close in July

UMP/Apple Corps Ltd

The Beatles fans who haven’t yet caught the Las Vegas Cirque du Soleil show LOVE need to book a trip to Sin City quickly.

Cirque du Soleil just announced that the show is set to end its 18-year run at The Mirage on July 7, ahead of the hotel’s transformation into the new Hard Rock Las Vegas.

The Beatles LOVE opened in 2006, featuring a soundtrack produced and mixed by The Beatles’ original producer, George Martin, and his son Giles Martin. More than 11.5 million people have taken in the show, which combined the band’s music with aerial artistry, colorful visuals and high-energy choreography.

“It’s been an honor for all of us at Cirque du Soleil to collaborate with The Beatles and Apple Corps Ltd. on what can only be described as a masterpiece,” Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group CEO Stéphane Lefebvre shares. “We are grateful to the creators, cast, crew and all involved in bringing this show to life and we know The Beatles LOVE will live on long after the final bow.”

Tickets for shows through June 29 are on sale now, with tickets for the final week of performances expected to go on sale in the coming weeks. More info about tickets can be found at cirquedusoleil.com/beatles-love.