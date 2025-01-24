The Beatles no longer solely hold the record for the most U.K. #1 albums

ABC

The Beatles must now share one of their U.K. chart records.

According to the U.K.’s Official Charts, singer Robbie Williams just landed his 15th solo U.K. #1 album with the soundtrack to his movie Better Man, which now ties him with The Beatles for the most U.K. #1 albums.

Williams was previously tied with The Rolling Stones for the second-most number ones, with 14.

The Beatles landed their first U.K. #1 in April 1963 with Please Please Me and had their last #1 in 2000 with 1, a greatest hits album featuring #1 singles from 1962 to 1970.