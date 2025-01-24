AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

The Beatles no longer solely hold the record for the most U.K. #1 albums

todayJanuary 24, 2025

Background
share close
AD
ABC

The Beatles must now share one of their U.K. chart records.

According to the U.K.’s Official Charts, singer Robbie Williams just landed his 15th solo U.K. #1 album with the soundtrack to his movie Better Man, which now ties him with The Beatles for the most U.K. #1 albums.

Williams was previously tied with The Rolling Stones for the second-most number ones, with 14.

The Beatles landed their first U.K. #1 in April 1963 with Please Please Me and had their last #1 in 2000 with 1, a greatest hits album featuring #1 singles from 1962 to 1970.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%