The Beatles’ “Now and Then” is one of ‘Variety’s’ best songs of 2023

todayDecember 28, 2023

The Beatles’ final song, “Now and Then,” has made it on to Variety’s list of the best songs of 2023. 

The track, which was released in November, lands at #32. Variety acknowledged that the tune was bound to be controversial, due to Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr using an old tape of John Lennon’s voice, but they still see the good in it.

“The idea of Paul McCartney creating with his old frenemy in his headphones is touching enough,” they write. “But moral, ethical or nostalgic issues aside, the song is just lovely … which is all the justification anyone needs in this world.”

Also making the list is Paul Simon at #44 with “The Lord,” from his album Seven PsalmsElvis Costello and Burt Bacharach‘s “You Can Have Her” from the Songs of Bacharach & Costello box set at #50; and Peter Gabriel’s i/o track “And Still” at #52.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

