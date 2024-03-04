AD
The Beatles’ Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reunite at Paris Fashion Week

todayMarch 4, 2024

L-R: Ringo Starr, Stella McCartney, Paul McCartney/Photo credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Stella McCartney

There was a reunion of The Beatles in Paris on Monday, March 4.

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr were spotted sitting in the front row at Paris Fashion Week, taking in the fall/winter womenswear show being put on by designer Stella McCartney, Paul’s daughter.

McCartney’s wife, Nancy Shevell, and Ringo’s wife, Barbara Bach, were also in attendance, as was Stella’s sister Mary McCartney and celebrity guests like Paris Jackson, M.I.A., Anna Wintour, Naomie Harris, Ashley Graham and Jameela Jamil.

The Paris reunion comes just four months after The Beatles released what they say will be their final song, “Now and Then,” using vocals John Lennon recorded on a demo in the late ’70s, along with guitar the late George Harrison recorded in the mid-’90s, and new recordings from McCartney and Starr. The song debuted at #7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and at #1 in the U.K.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

