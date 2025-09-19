AD
Rev Rock Report

The Beatles release ‘Helter Skelter’ studio take from upcoming ‘Anthology’ release

todaySeptember 19, 2025

The Beatles ‘Anthology Collection’ cover/(Capitol Records)

The Beatles are sharing a preview of their upcoming Anthology reissue.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have shared a new take on their classic track “Helter Skelter,” which appeared on 1968’s The Beatles aka the White Album. The clip, titled “Helter Skelter (Second Version – Take 17),” features snippets of the band working through the song in the studio.

“’Helter Skelter’ is this track we did in total madness and hysterics in the studio,” Ringo Starr shares in a clip posted to Instagram

Paul McCartney adds, “We just tried to get it louder. Guitars, can we have them sound louder? The drums. Louder! We did it like that, because I like noise.” 

The Beatles will release the Anthology Collection box set on Nov. 21, featuring the original three Anthology albums, plus a new fourth installment, Anthology 4. It will be released digitally and as a 12-LP or eight-CD collection.

Anthology 4 will also be released on its own, as a three-LP or two-CD set, featuring 36 tracks, including 13 previously unreleased demos and session recordings, and other rare recordings.

All formats are available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

