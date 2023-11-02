AD
The Beatles release their final song, “Now and Then”

todayNovember 2, 2023

The long anticipated final song from The Beatles is finally here.

The track, “Now and Then,” features vocals John Lennon recorded on a demo in the late ’70s. In 1994, his wife, Yoko Ono, gave the three-song demo to surviving Beatles Paul McCartneyRingo Starr and George Harrison. They then used it to create “Free as a Bird” and “Real Love,” which appeared on The Beatles Anthology project in the mid ’90s. 

Unfortunately, at that time, technology wasn’t good enough to extract Lennon’s vocals from “Now and Then,” but in 2021, Peter Jackson, director of The Beatles: Get Back docuseries, developed new technology to isolate Lennon’s instruments and vocals. Paul and Ringo completed the song in 2022, using guitar parts Harrison recorded in 1995.

You can listen to “Now and Then” now via digital services and on YouTube. The official video for the song is set to drop Friday, November 3, at 10 a.m.

The final track is being released as a double-A side single paired with “Love Me Do,” the band’s 1962 debut single. It is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

