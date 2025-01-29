AD
Rev Rock Report

The Beatles team with Crocs for a new clog collection

todayJanuary 29, 2025

ABC

Beatles fans can now show off their fandom with their footwear.

The band has teamed with Crocs for a new clog collection inspired by The Beatles’ 1968 animated movie Yellow Submarine.

The Beatles x Crocs line comes in two options – Classic Clog, featuring the psychedelic colors of the film, and the Yellow Submarine Clog, in bright yellow, with red and white accents.

There are also two options for Yellow Submarine-themed Jibbitz to add some bling to the clogs.

All are available to order now at The Beatles store. The Croc options sell for $69.99, while the Jibbitz sell for $19.99.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

