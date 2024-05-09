AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

The Beatles to release new “Let It Be” music video

todayMay 9, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Disney+

The Beatles‘ 1970 documentary Let It Be is now streaming on Disney+, the first time the film has been made available to the public in more than 50 years. To celebrate the momentous occasion, The Beatles are set to drop a new music video for the title track on Friday, May 10, at 9 a.m. ET.

The video will not only include clips from the film, which has been restored by Peter Jackson’s Park Road Post Production, but also unseen outtakes.

Originally released in April 1970, Let It Be follows The Beatles inside the studio as they record what would wind up being their final album, Let It Be. It also includes footage from their January 1969 Apple Corps rooftop concert. It was released one month after the band officially broke up.  

Footage from the film was used in Jackson’s 2021 Emmy-winning docuseries, The Beatles: Get Back, which also aired on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%