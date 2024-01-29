AD
Entertainment News

‘The Beekeeper’s’ $7.4 million stings ‘Mean Girls’ in weak January box office

todayJanuary 29, 2024

The Plastics may rule North Shore High, but they couldn’t stave off The Beekeeper at the box office. The Jason Statham-led action thriller’s estimated $7.4 million beat out Mean Girls‘ estimated $7.3 million for the top spot in what proved to be another anemic weekend at the domestic box office.

After three weeks, The Beekeeper has earned a total of $42.2 million in North America and $104.2 million globally, while Mean Girls increases its domestic box office tally to $60.8 million and $83.4 million worldwide.

Wonka took third place, grabbing an estimated $5.9 million in its fifth week of release. That brings its North American box office gross to $195.1 million and $552 million globally.

The animated feature Migration took fourth place, with an estimated $5.1 million, increasing its five-week domestic haul to $101.2 million and its worldwide tally to $206.1 million.

Rounding out he top five was the Sydney Sweeney/Glen Powell-led rom-com Anyone but You, earning an estimated $4.8 million. Its six-week totals now stand at $71.1 million in North America and $126.5 million worldwide.

