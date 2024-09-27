‘The Best of Bublé’ out now, hear previously unreleased song “Quizás, Quizás, Quizás”

Reprise

Michael Bublé‘s first greatest hits collection, The Best of Bublé, is out now, and it features two songs that were previously unreleased: “Don’t Blame It on Me,” which came out a few weeks ago, and “Quizás, Quizás, Quizás,” which now has a lyric video.

“Quizás, Quizás, Quizás” means “Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps” in Spanish; Michael’s version has both Spanish and English lyrics. The song was written in 1947 and has been recorded by many artists, including Desi Arnaz, who first recorded the English version in 1948, as well as Andrea Bocelli, Doris Day and Bing Crosby.

In addition to being available on streaming and CD, the album will come in a variety of colored vinyls available Nov. 22. It includes hits like “Haven’t Met You Yet,” “Everything,” “It’s a Beautiful Day,” “Home,” “Higher,” “Feeling Good” and “Sway.”

Michael recently made his coaching debut on NBC’s The Voice alongside Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg and Reba McEntire. In a behind-the-scenes video, Michael explains that his friend Blake Shelton, who had a country hit with his version of “Home,” talked him into doing the show.