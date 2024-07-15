AD
Rev Rock Report

The Black Crowes announce dates for Happiness Bastards Tour (The Reprise)

todayJuly 15, 2024

Courtesy of The Black Crowes

The Black Crowes are spending some more time on the road.

The band is already set to open for Aerosmith on their upcoming Peace Out tour, but now The Crowes have announced a new set of dates for what they’re calling the Happiness Bastards Tour (The Reprise). 

The new 22-date trek is set to kick off Sept. 28 in Cleveland and wrap Feb. 28 in Uncasville, Connecticut. It will run alongside the Aerosmith tour, which kicks off Sept. 20 in Pittsburgh, with The Black Crowes’ first date on the trek being Sept. 23 in Philadelphia.

Tickets for new dates go on sale July 19 at 10 a.m. A complete schedule can be found at theblackcrowes.com.

The Black Crowes are touring in support of their recent album, Happiness Bastards, which was their first album of new material in 15 years.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

