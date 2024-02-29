AD
Rev Rock Report

The Black Crowes announce ‘Happiness Bastards’ listening parties

todayFebruary 29, 2024

The Black Crowes are gearing up for the release of their new album, Happiness Bastards, and they’re giving fans a chance to preview it early.

Brothers Chris and Rich Robinson just announced a string of listening parties, happening March 14 at indie record stores across the country. The parties will feature giveaways and give fans a chance to purchase the album early.

The Black Crowes gave fans their first taste of Happiness Bastards, their first album of new material in 15 years, with the release of “Wanting and Waiting” and then followed that up with the track “Cross Your Fingers.” The album is available for preorder now.

They’ll hit the road on the Happiness Bastards tour starting April 2 at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee. A complete list of dates can be found at theblackcrowes.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

