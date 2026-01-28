AD
The Black Crowes announce new 2026 tour dates

todayJanuary 28, 2026

(L-R) Chris Robinson and Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes perform in concert during the “Happiness Bastards Tour” at ACL Live at The Moody Theatre on November 11, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)

The Black Crowes have announced a new set of co-headlining tour dates with country rock band Whiskey Myers.

The Southern Hospitality tour, featuring special guest Southall, will hit over 40 cities, kicking off May 17 in Austin, Texas. It will also visit Nashville, New York, Cincinnati, Denver, Detroit, Dallas and more, before wrapping Aug. 20 in Mountain View, California.

The tour will also include a special show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Aug. 17 with additional headliner Tedeschi Trucks Band. This will mark the first time all three bands have headlined the iconic venue.

A presale for tickets begins Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. local time.

A complete list of dates can be found at TheBlackCrowes.com.

To coincide with the announcement, The Black Crowes have released another single off their upcoming album, A Pound of Feathers, which drops March 13. “It’s Like That,” which is also featured on ESPN on ABC’s NHL campaign, is available now via digital outlets.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

