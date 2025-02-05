The Black Crowes bringing back their Crowe-Mafia fan club

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID

The Black Crowes are resurrecting their fan club.

Frontman Chris Robinson announced the return of the Crowe-Mafia on social media, with the post describing it as a “community to connect with us and each other.”

Chris also shared a video in which he detailed all the bonus material fans will get by signing up.

In addition to early presale ticket access and early access to venues, members will get to hear exclusive audio content from the band’s archives. Among the first of these never-before-heard recordings is “Wiser Time” with Jimmy Page, taken from an upcoming box set for their 2000 album, Live at The Greek, as well as a video of “No Speak No Slave” with Page.

“For years since we’ve put the band back together, I have been extensively going through the vaults of all sorts of material while we were working on the box sets,” Chris shared in the video. “We keep finding loads and loads of honey holes of stuff that only you are going to appreciate.”

He added they plan to upload live shows from the vaults every month, including “stuff that you guys have deemed important later this year.”

Chris also teased other box sets they’ve been working on, including one for their third studio album, Amorica, promising “a bunch of other rarities and things that you’ve never heard before, which is also very exciting.”

More info on joining the fan club can be found at theblackcrowes.com.