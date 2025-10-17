AD
Rev Rock Report

The Black Crowes celebrate ‘amorica’ in new episode of ‘Recorded Live at the Analog’

todayOctober 17, 2025

The Black Crowes at Analog/(Photo Credit: Dokk Savage Photography)

The Black Crowes are featured in a new episode of Recorded Live at the Analog, with the band celebrating their 1994 album, amorica.

The Nashville concert had the band, led by brothers and founding members Chris Robinson and Rich Robinson, playing the album in its entirety. The set included songs like “Wiser Time,” “A Conspiracy” and more, along with an encore of the Southern Harmony and Musical Companion hit “Remedy.” They also shared some stories behind the songs with the audience.

“Revisiting amorica in Nashville felt like coming home … A chance to reconnect with a record that defined a chapter for us,” Chris Robinson says. “It was great to be able to share it with fans in a way that felt so personal.”

The concert is now streaming for free on YouTube. It will also air on public television stations across the country.

The performance comes ahead of The Black Crowes’ upcoming super-deluxe reissue of amorica, which drops Nov. 14 as a five-LP or three-CD set. There will also be two-LP and one-CD editions.

All formats are available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

