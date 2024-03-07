AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

The Black Crowes celebrating ‘Happiness Bastards’ with Amazon Music City Sessions performance

todayMarch 7, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Silver Arrow Records

The Black Crowes will be celebrating the release of their new album, Happiness Bastards, with an intimate live performance. 

The band will headline a special show for Amazon Music’s City Sessions on release day, Friday, March 15, playing tunes from the new album as well as some classic hits. 

The show will take place at the 650-capacity Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, New York, and fans will be able to enjoy the concert from home via Amazon Music’s twitch channel, starting at 9 p.m. ET. Tickets to the show are on sale now. 

Happiness Bastards is The Black Crowes’ first album of new music in 15 years. It is available for preorder now.

The band will also be heading out on the Happiness Bastards tour this spring, hitting 35 cities starting April 2 at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. A complete list of dates can be found at theblackcrowes.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%