AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

The Black Crowes’ Chris and Rich Robinson set for intimate New York performance and discussion

todayAugust 16, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Frank Hoensch/Redferns

The Black Crowes Chris and Rich Robinson will launch a new leg of their Happiness Bastards tour this fall, but before that, fans in New York will have a chance to see them on a much smaller scale.

The brothers are set to take part in a special Grammy Museum event, dubbed An Evening With Chris and Rich Robinson of the Black Crowes, taking place Sept. 11 at National Sawdust in Brooklyn. 

The evening will include a conversation with Chris and Rich about their careers, as well as the making of their recent album, Happiness Bastards, followed by a special performance. It is part of the Grammy Museum’s New York City program series.

Tickets are on sale now.

The Black Crowes will launch the next leg of their Happiness Bastards tour on Sept. 28 in Cincinnati, Ohio, with dates confirmed through Feb. 28 in Uncasville, Connecticut. A complete list of dates can be found at theblackcrowes.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%