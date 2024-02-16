AD
Rev Rock Report

The Black Crowes drop new ‘Happiness Bastards’ track, “Cross Your Fingers”

todayFebruary 16, 2024

The Black Crowes are giving fans another preview of their upcoming album, Happiness Bastards.

Following the release of the album’s debut track, “Wanting and Waiting,” brothers Chris and Rich Robinson have dropped the second single from the record, “Cross Your Fingers,” which is described as having a “rhythmic chorus infused with the funk and soul of the Robinson Brothers’ Georgia roots.”

You can listen to “Cross Your Fingers” now via digital outlets and on YouTube.

The Black Crowes will release Happiness Bastards on March 15. It is their 10th studio album and their first album of new music in 15 years. 

They will also be heading out on the Happiness Bastards tour this spring, hitting 35 cities starting April 2 at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. A complete list of dates can be found at theblackcrowes.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

