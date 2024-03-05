AD
Rev Rock Report

The Black Crowes drop video for ‘Happiness Bastards’ track “Wanting and Waiting”

todayMarch 5, 2024

Silver Arrow Records

The Black Crowes have dropped a new music video for “Wanting and Waiting,” the first single from their upcoming album, Happiness Bastards.

The clip, directed by Christopher Acosta, is the band’s first music video in 16 years, their last being 2008’s “Goodbye Daughters of the Revolution.”

The video features brothers Chris and Rich Robinson and the rest of the band performing in front of a large video screen that flashes various words and images, including skulls and crows. 

Happiness Bastards, The Black Crowes’ first album of new music in 15 years, drops March 15 and is available for preorder now. 

The band will also be heading out on the Happiness Bastards tour this spring, hitting 35 cities starting April 2 at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. A complete list of dates can be found at theblackcrowes.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

