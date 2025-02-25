AD
The Black Crowes & Jimmy Page release ‘Live at the Greek’ soundcheck of ‘The Lemon Song’

todayFebruary 25, 2025

Silver Arrow Records

The Black Crowes and Jimmy Page have shared another track from their upcoming 25th anniversary rerelease of Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes: Live at the Greek.

The latest is a soundcheck performance of the Led Zeppelin tune “The Lemon Song.” It is one of five soundcheck recordings featured in the package. The others include “Custard Pie,” “You Shook Me,” “Ten Years Gone” and “Jam,” a song Page and The Crowes’ Rich Robinson wrote during a soundcheck.

Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes: Live at the Greek, dropping March 14, features 36 tracks, both Black Crowes and Led Zeppelin tunes, recorded in October 1999 at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre and in August 1999 at New York’s Jones Beach Theater.

“The Lemon Song” is the third track that’s been released from the set. They previously released a performance of The Crowes tune “No Speak No Slave” and a never-before-released performance of “Bring It on Home,” from Led Zeppelin’s 1969 album Led Zeppelin II.

Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes: Live at the Greek is available for preorder now.

ABC News

