The Black Crowes to play Boston Calling in May

The Black Crowes are set to play Boston Calling this year. The three-day festival is happening Memorial Day weekend, May 23-25, in Allston, Massachusetts.

The band is part of the May 24 bill, which will be headlined by Fall Out Boy and also feature Avril Lavigne, Cage the Elephant and others.

Luke Combs and Dave Matthews Band are the festival’s two other headliners, with the lineup featuring over 50 acts, including Sheryl Crow, TLC, Spin Doctors, Vampire Weekend and Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello.

A presale for tickets kicks off Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET. More info on tickets and the full lineup can be found at bostoncalling.com.

Boston Calling is one of two shows The Black Crowes have confirmed for 2025. The other is FloydFest, happening July 23-27 in Floyd County, Virginia. They wrapped their Happiness Bastards (The Reprise) tour in December.