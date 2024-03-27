AD
Rev Rock Report

The Boss & The Bear: Jeremy Allen White frontrunner to play Springsteen on screen

todayMarch 27, 2024

Disney/Randy Holmes

A planned movie about Bruce Springsteen’s effort to make the 1982 solo album Nebraska may have found the man to play The Boss. 

Deadline was the first to report that The Bear star Jeremy Allen White is the frontrunner to play Springsteen in the movie Deliver Me From Nowhere, an adaptation of Warren Zanes’ 2023 book about the making of the album. 

Crazy Heart writer/director Scott Cooper is writing the film, with plans to direct, and shooting is expected to begin this fall in New Jersey.

Nebraska, released in September 30, 1982, featured 10 acoustic songs that Springsteen originally recorded as demos on a four-track recorder. Springsteen had planned to rerecord the songs with the E Street Band but instead opted to release it as a solo acoustic record.

Nebraska peaked at #3 on the Billboard chart, with its biggest hit being “Atlantic City,” which reached #10.

Some of the songs on the demo that didn’t make it on Nebraska were later rerecorded with the band and wound up on Springsteen’s multi-Platinum #1 record, Born in the U.S.A.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

