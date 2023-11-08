AD
    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

‘The Boys’ season 4 sneak peek hints at election night victory for Homelander, disappointment for Butcher’s boys

todayNovember 8, 2023

Prime Video

While there’s no release date yet, Prime Video has released a pair of new images from the forthcoming fourth season of its Emmy-nominated skewed superhero show The Boys.

In the two contrasting images, Antony Starr‘s vicious Homelander is pictured posing triumphantly as confetti falls around him; the second image shows Karl Urban‘s Billy Butcher dejectedly looking at the balloon- and confetti-covered ground.

The fourth season evidently centers on the presidential run of Homelander-backed, scheming vice presidential candidate Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) — who is secretly a supe who can explode people’s heads at will — and her running mate, presidential candidate Robert Singer, played by Jim Beaver.

Supe-hating Billy and his boys, safe to say, don’t want Neuman anywhere near the White House.

The upcoming season, which is in the post-production phase, will tie into Prime Video’s The Boys college-age spinoff Gen V, which is performing well for the streaming service.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

