‘The Daily Show’ sets Democratic National Convention schedule

todayAugust 19, 2024

The Athenaeum Center for Thought & Culture in Chicago will be hosting the Democratic National Convention beginning Monday, and The Daily Show news team will be there.

Michael Kosta kicks things off Monday at 10 p.m. CT, and his special guest will be Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Desi Lydic will co-host Tuesday evening and welcome Illinois Congresswoman Lauren Underwood. On Wednesday, Jordan Klepper returns with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore.

On Thursday, Jon Stewart takes the anchor desk for a live episode, a half hour later than usual, airing at 10:30 p.m. CT following the closing of the DNC.

The Daily Show news team includes Ronny Chieng, Dulcé Sloan and Lewis Black, with new additions Troy Iwata, Josh Johnson and Grace Kuhlenschmidt.

Written by: ABC News

