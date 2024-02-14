AD
The Dandy Warhols release new song “I’d Like to Help You with Your Problem” featuring Slash

todayFebruary 14, 2024

Sunset Blvd. Records

The Dandy Warhols have released a new song called “I’d Like to Help You with Your Problem” featuring Guns N’ Roses shredder Slash.

“The first time we heard it back in our studio we just stared at each other with our mouths open,” says frontman Courtney Taylor-Taylor of the collaboration. “What [Slash] played on the track is amazing. I’ve never heard him play quite like that, but what is so fascinating to me is that it is clearly him playing. As recognizable as a familiar human voice.”

You can listen to “I’d Like to Help You with Your Problem” now via digital outlets and watch its accompanied AI-generated video streaming on YouTube.

“I’d Like to Help You with Your Problem” will appear on the upcoming Dandy Warhols album ﻿Rockmaker﻿, due out March 15. It also includes the song “Danzig with Myself,” featuring Pixies frontman Black Francis.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

