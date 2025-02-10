The Doobie Brothers announce dates for the Walk This Road tour

courtesy of Live Nation

The Doobie Brothers are set to drop their new album, Walk This Road, in June, and they are hitting the road to support it.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just announced dates for the Walk This Road tour, featuring special guests The Coral Reefer Band, the late Jimmy Buffett’s backing band, who continue to celebrate his music.

The tour kicks off Aug. 4 in Detroit, with dates currently confirmed through Sept. 18 in Toronto. More shows are expected to be announced.

“We’re so looking forward to the 2025 Summer tour!” founding Doobie Brothers member Patrick Simmons shares. “We’ll be celebrating the release of our new album Walk This Road and we’re excited to be performing new songs from the record.”

He adds, “Having The Coral Reefer Band on board with us at these shows really makes this a special experience for the audience and all of us. Doobies and Reefers, hmm… sounds like a perfect match!”

A presale for tickets kicks off Tuesday at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. A complete list of dates can be found at thedoobiebrothers.com.

Walk This Road, dropping June 6, features the reunited lineup of Simmons, Tom Johnston and Michael McDonald. It will be the first new release from The Doobies since 2021’s Liberté and the first full album of original material with McDonald since 1980’s One Step Closer.