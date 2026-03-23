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Rev Rock Report

The Doobie Brothers announce fall Walk This Road Tour dates

todayMarch 23, 2026

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The Doobie Brothers Walk This Road Tour admat (Courtesy of Live Nation)

The Doobie Brothers are headed back out on the road this fall.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have announced a new North American leg of their Walk This Road Tour, which kicks off Sept. 26 in Northfield, Ohio, and wraps Oct. 21 in Estero, Florida.

A Citi presale for tickets begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, followed by an artist presale that starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour is named after the band’s latest album, Walk This Road, which was released in 2025. Prior to the Walk This Road Tour, The Doobie Brothers will hit the road with Santana, with their summer trek launching June 13 in Chicago and wrapping Aug. 27 in Shakopee, Minnesota.

A complete list of tour dates can be found at TheDoobieBrothers.com.

The tour announcement comes as The Doobie Brothers are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their sixth studio album, Takin’ It to the Streets. To mark the occasion, Rhino will release a remastered version of the album, Takin’ It to the Streets (Rhino Reserve), cut from the original analog masters, on July 10. It is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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