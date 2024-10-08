The Doors kicking off their 60th anniversary celebration with new releases

Central Press/Getty Images

The Doors will celebrate their 60th anniversary next year, and they are kicking off the festivities early with some new releases.

The legendary band is launching the anniversary with a brand new logo and will follow that with a limited-edition six-LP set, The Doors 1967-1971, that features high fidelity audio vinyl of all six of the band’s original studio albums. The set, limited to 3,000 copies, will be released Nov. 22. It will come with rare photos and liner notes by Doors archivist David Dutkowski.

The Doors 1967-1971 will be available exclusively at thedoors.com and rhino.com.

The anniversary will also be celebrated with the Nov. 29 Record Store Day Black Friday release of The Doors – Live in Detroit, a four-LP set of the band’s May 8, 1970, concert at Cobo Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Plus, The Doors anthology book, Night Divides The Day, is coming in January and is available for preorder now, with more announcements to come.

Jim Morrison and Ray Manzarek co-founded The Doors in July 1965, with drummer John Densmore joining in August of that year, followed by guitarist Robby Krieger.

The band released their self-titled debut in January 1967, containing future classics “Light My Fire” and “Break On Through (To The Other Side).” They went on to sell over 34 million records worldwide and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1993.