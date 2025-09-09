AD
The Doors’ six studio albums getting Blu-ray release featuring Dolby Atmos mixes

todaySeptember 9, 2025

‘The Doors – Immersed 1967-1971’ Blu-ray set/(Rhino)

The Doors are continuing the celebration of their 60th anniversary with a new Blu-ray set with audio upgrades of all their albums.

The Doors – Immersed 1967-1971 drops on Oct. 24. It will feature the band’s six studio albums — 1967’s The Doors and Strange Days, 1968’s Waiting for the Sun, 1969’s The Soft Parade, 1970’s Morrison Hotel and 1971’s L.A.Woman — on Blu-ray for the first time, featuring Dolby Atmos, 5.1 surround and high-resolution stereo mixes of each album.

The Doors – Immersed 1967-1971 will be available exclusively at TheDoors.com and Rhino.com.

In addition, on Oct. 17 Rhino will release The Doors’ Greatest Hits as part of their Rhino Reserves premium vinyl series, cut from the original analog masters and pressed on 180-gram vinyl.

The Greatest Hits reissue is available for preorder now.

The Doors, formed in California in 1965, have been celebrating their 60th anniversary all year with new reissues, an anthology book and more. Guitarist Robby Krieger is celebrating with a special show on Oct. 30 at LA’s Greek Theatre, where he’ll be performing the Morrison Hotel album, plus other Doors hits.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

