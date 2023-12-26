AD
Entertainment News

‘The Dreamer’: Morgan Freeman narrates trailer for Dave Chappelle’s newest Netflix special

todayDecember 26, 2023

Netflix/Mathieu Bitton

Dave Chappelle is one of comedy’s most influential voices, and now he’s tapped one of the most famous voices in the world to narrate the trailer for his forthcoming Netflix special.

The Dreamer drops on the streaming service on New Year’s Eve, and Oscar winner Morgan Freeman teases what’s to come in the snippet.

“What do you dream about? Not the dreams you have in your sleep: the ones you hold in your heart,” Freeman intones in the trailer.

He adds, “Don’t be intimidated by the audacity of your dream — be inspired by it. What happens to a dream deferred? Lucky for Dave, he doesn’t know.”

Shot at the Lincoln Theatre in Chappelle’s hometown of Washington, D.C., The Dreamer follows 2021’s The Closer and is Chappelle’s seventh special with Netflix.

The Closer famously included Chappelle’s controversial thoughts on transgender issues, which sparked a walkout of some Netflix staff members. But ultimately, the streaming service stuck by the Emmy-winning comic.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

