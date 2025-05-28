The Edmonton Oilers adopt ‘Pink Pony Club’ as their victory song, won’t reveal why

Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic

Playing hockey and dancing at a gay club don’t seem to have much in common, but for some reason one Canadian hockey team has chosen Chappell Roan‘s “Pink Pony Club” as their victory anthem.

As the Edmonton Sun reports, the Edmonton Oilers, who are advancing in the NHL playoffs, play the hit in their locker room every time they win a game. The fans seem to love it: During Game 3 of the playoffs, the 18,000-strong crowd sang along with the tune.

As for why that particular song became their victory anthem, nobody’s talking. Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard tells the paper, “We’re going to keep that one within the team.”

Goalie Calvin Pickard adds, “I know exactly where it started, but I don’t know if I want to let that secret out. I know exactly when, because I was there. But, I think I am going to keep it tight to the chest.”

Asked if he actually likes the song, Pickard says, “Yeah, it’s great. We rally around it, for sure. My kids love it, and it seems like the city loves it, too.”

While “Pink Pony Club” may lead the team to the Stanley Cup, their walk-on — or skate-on — music remains Metallica‘s “Enter Sandman.”