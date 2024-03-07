AD
Entertainment News

“The end of the world ain’t what it used to be”: Prime Video drops epic ‘Fallout’ trailer

todayMarch 7, 2024

Prime Video

On Thursday, Prime Video dropped an epic trailer for its forthcoming series Fallout.

Based on the bestselling video game series, the story takes place 200 years after an apocalyptic event, when “the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind.”

The coming attraction starts with a flashback: actor Walton Goggins gives the hard sell for these vaults, what he calls the “veritable Camelot for the nuclear age.”

Then we see what happens when these survivors, including Ella Purnell‘s Lucy, emerge, “shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them.”

One of these denizens includes Goggins himself, with a face burned into a grotesque mask as The Ghoul, the gunslinger familiar to players of the game.

“You look out on this wasteland, it looks like chaos. But there’s always somebody behind the wheel,” the antagonist says eerily.

The trailer also gives a peek at the hardware of The Brotherhood, the militaristic faction with their imposing armored suits that are also a mainstay of the game.

As the promo teases, “The end of the world ain’t what it used to be.”

The series was created by Westworld director Jonathan Nolan, who co-wrote The Dark Knight with his Oscar-nominated Oppenheimer director older brother and frequent collaborator, Christopher.

All eight episodes drop on Prime Video April 11.

Written by: ABC News

